24 automotive beauties set to adorn heritage city lanes on Monday

Gandhinagar, Feb 16 (IANS) To promote heritage tourism, the Grand Heritage Drive 2019 will be launched in Ahmedabad on Monday, displaying the vintage and classic collections of automobiles in the country.

The five-day 1,200 km journey will conclude at Jaipur, another Heritage city, on February 22.

Talking to the media, Ravi Prakash, President, Federation of Historic Vehicles of India (FHVI), said, “We have chosen Ahmedabad, the first Heritage City in the country, as the starting point for the heritage drive. Of the over 2,000 vintage cars registered with the FHVI, Monday’s drive will showcase 24 beauties of yesteryears ranging from the oldest, a 1933 Chevrolet, to models of the 1970s.”

Some royalties like the Maharaja of Dungarpur, the Maharaja of Jaipur and the Maharaja of Udaipur are also participating, he added. Over 60 other eminent personalities like well-known industrialist, architects and doctors from different parts of the country will also participate.

The event, being held in partnership with the UNESCO, will have star attractions from 1930s to 1980s like Cadillac, Mercedes, MGs, Jaguars, Ford, Buick, Chevrolet, Morris, Austin, Alfa-Romeo and Volkswagen.

The drive will see a caravan of 24 vehicles move from Ahmedabad to Jaipur via Dungarpur, Udaipur, Devgarh, Luni, Jodhpur, Khimsar and Samode.

“We will stop at various heritage spots along the way to promote heritage tourism,” said Prakash.

There will be three entries from Gujarat too. “In Gujarat, we have over 2,500 vintage cars. Of this, almost 800 are registered with the federation. For this heritage drive, we will be having a 1948 Oldsmobile, a 1963 Impala and a 1946 Buick. There are also two female participants from Bengaluru,” said Subodh Nath of the Gujarat Vintage and Classic Car Club.

The Grand Heritage Drive is being organised in collaboration with Indian Heritage Hotels Association and the Madras Heritage Motoring Club.

–IANS

