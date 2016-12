Kanpur, Dec 28 (IANS) More than two dozen passengers are injured as 14 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed early morning on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

The accident took place near Rura in Kanpur, the official added.

Senior railway, district and police officials have rushed to the accident site for rescue and relief operations.

Train was headed to New Delhi from Kanpur when the accident took place.

–IANS

md/vgu/in/sar