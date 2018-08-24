24th Delhi Book Fair opens with free entry

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The 24th Delhi Book Fair opened at the Pragati Maidan here on Saturday but it looked a scaled down affair with the stalls occupying just one hall this year.

Minister of State for Human Resources Development Satya Pal Singh inaugurated the event which coincides with the 20th Stationery Fair and 4th Office Automation and Corporate Gift Fair.

The nine-day book fair has been organised by the India Trade Promotion Organization and Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP) and will run till September 2.

The fair is expected to garner substantial footfall as entry is free.

The fair, with over 300 stalls, will see the participation of more than 120 publishers and organisations, including The Asiatic Society and Jaico Publishing House.

Additionally, Sahitya Akademi, Lalit Kala Akademi, National Centre for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and National Book Trust (NBT) have put up stalls.

While previous editions of Delhi Book Fair spanned across several halls, the current edition occupies just one hall.

