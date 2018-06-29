25 Afghan militants killed in 24 hours

Kabul, July 1 (IANS) A total of 25 militants have been killed and 23 others injured elsewhere in the war-battered Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, Afghan Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

According to an official statement, five of those killed in the ongoing crackdowns have affiliations with the hardliner Islamic State (IS) group and the remaining were Taliban fighters.

A number of arms and ammunitions including nine pieces of anti-vehicle mines have also been discovered and defused, Xinhua reported.

