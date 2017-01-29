25 Chinese tourists rescued from Malaysian boat capsize

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 29 (IANS) Twenty-five Chinese tourists were rescued on Sunday after their boat carrying 31 on board capsized off Malaysia’s Sabah state, the media reported.

The boat went missing on Saturday after sailing from Kota Kinabalu, the state capital, to Pulau Mengalum, a popular tourist island, Xinhua news agency reported.

The news was confirmed by China’s Consulate General’s Office based in Kota Kinabalu.

The survivors were rescued by several vessels and will be sent to the nearby Labuan island for medical checks.

The skipper and one of the crew member was rescued earlier in the day.

Search efforts to locate the remaining four continues and authorities have said they would deploy aerial assets to continue searching at night.

