25 Delhi students hospitalised after mid-day meal

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Around 25 students of a government school here were hospitalised after eating their mid-day meal, police said.

A police official said that these children fell sick after consuming the meal served at their school in Narela area of north Delhi and were rushed to a hospital.

Last week, two girls were hospitalised after eating the mid-day meal served in their school, which is run by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The vendor was booked after police received a complaint from the principal.

