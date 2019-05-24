25 injured in container explosion in Thailand

Bangkok, May 25 (IANS) An explosion and fire erupted in containers on board of a ship in Thailand’s Laem Chabang sea port on Saturday, injuring at least 25, reports said.

The explosion occurred on a container ship on Saturday morning and at least 25 workers were taken to hospital, Xinhua news agency reported. Local people were evacuated as some of the containers on fire were with hazardous chemicals.

No fatalities have been reported yet.

People were advised to wear masks in the area.

Chon Buri Province, where the explosion happened, has been declared red zone, reports said.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Interior Ministry and relevant bodies to control the fire and help those affected.

An urgent investigation is underway to determine the content of the container and the cause of the explosion.

Situated in the country’s eastern seaboard, the Laem Chabang Port is a deep-sea port built for the transportation of international cargo.

–IANS

