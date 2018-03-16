25 killed in Kabul bombing

Kabul, March 21 (IANS) At least 25 people were killed and 18 injured in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital on Wednesday as people were celebrating Nawroz or New Year in the country, authorities said.

The incident happened near Kabul University in the afternoon, Tolo News reported.

The death toll could rise as emergency personnel were attending to the victims on the scene. Witnesses said they saw many casualties on the ground soon after the explosion, which is believed to have been a car bomb.

–IANS

soni/bg