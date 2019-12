Srinagar, Dec 31 (IANS) There are 250 militants active in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), out of which 100 are foreign militants while the rest are locals, DGP Dilbagh Singh said in Jammu on Tuesday.

The DGP said that the situation was coming back to normal and it’s just a matter of time that the Internet service will be restored.

“Very soon there will be good news about restoration of Internet”, he said.

