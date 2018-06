Jammu, June 1 (IANS) At least 26 people were injured in a road accident in Jammu city, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night when an Army vehicle, two mini buses and a truck collided with each other in the city’s Narwal area.

“The injured were shifted to a hospital. Doctors said three persons were in critical condition,” the police said.

