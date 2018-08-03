26 lakh FASTags issued so far: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The government on Thursday said that over 26 lakh FASTags, or radio-frequency identification tags used to pay toll automatically on national highways, have been issued so far.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry had last year launched the FASTag programme to allow cashless payment of user fee for near non-stop movement of vehicles through toll plazas.

“As on August 3, around 26,59,042 RFID Tags have been issued,” Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Mandaviya said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

“Government has taken a number of steps to popularise FASTags among highway users. To facilitate easy availability of FASTag, it is being made available through kiosks set up by tag-issuer banks and also through online platforms,” he said.

“Mobile applications such as My FASTag have also started taking requests and providing FASTag to interested road users,” he added.

–IANS

