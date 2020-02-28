26,456 passengers screened at Jaipur airport since Jan

Jaipur, March 6 (IANS) A total of 26,456 passengers at Jaipur airport have been screened till Thursday out of which 118 are suspected patients, confirmed health officials here on Friday.

The screening facility started on January 28, and passengers of a total of 180 flights have been screened till Thursday.

Six international flights arrive here at this airport which include Thai Smile, Air Arabia, Air India Express, SpiceJet, Oman Air and Air Asia and they come from Thailand, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Sharjaha, Mascut and Bangkok.

Two teams of five doctors and equal number of nursing staff has been deputed here since January. They have been screening patients with non contact infrared thermometer.

A 30-bed isolation ward has been available in SMS Hospital which is a separate wing from main building.

Similarly, a separate facility has also been provided in medical college and district hospitals, said officials highlighting the precautionary measures being taken by the department in the wake of outbreak of coronavirus.

A total of 299 people were traced who had come in contact with an Italian patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

Out of these, 111 samples were collected which were from SMS ICU – 36, Fortis – 18, Jodhpur- 1, Udaipur-7, Hotel Ramadaa” 5, Jhunhunua”41, Bikanera” 2 and Jaisalmer-1. At least 67 samples tested negative while reports are awaited for 44.

The Italian traveller has visited six districts of the state namely Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Udaipur and Jaipur. In Jaipur, he stayed in Hotel Ramada and thereafter, he was admitted in Fortis while later he was shifted to SMS Hospital where his samples tested positive for corona virus.

Since January, a total of 516 travellers from China were identified suspected from 31 districts of the state and 235 out of them were found healthy who after completing their surveillance period of 28 days have flown to their native places while 267 are still under surveillance period.

A total of 26 of these passengers had come from Wuhan while remaining 490 had come from its different states. All 26 patients from Wuhan’s samples were collected in January which came negative.

Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told IANS that 16 passengers were quarantined on Thursday. “We are leaving no chances and are getting the suspected cases quarantined to ensure there is no spread of virus and it gets checked, he added.

