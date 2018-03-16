27 antiques retrieved from abroad in 3 years

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) In the last three years, 27 antiques have been retrieved from foreign countries out of which 11 belong to Tamil Nadu, Minister of Culture Mahesh Sharma told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

“Whenever any illegally exported objects and antiques of Indian origin surface in a foreign country, efforts are made through Indian missions abroad for their retrieval,” he said.

Majority of these antiques, 18, have been retrieved from the United States over the last three years.

The retrieved antiques include stone sculpture of Brahma and Brahmani from the Britain, stone image of goddess Durga from the US, sandstone image of Nataraja from the US, seated Buddha from Australia, Parrot Lady from Canada and metal image of Bahubali from the US, among others.

The Minister, however, added that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has no records of the country’s ancient idols, sculptures and statues deposited in various museums across the world as well as in private possession.

–IANS

