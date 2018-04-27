27 killed in twin blasts in Nigeria

Lagos, May 2 (IANS) At least 27 people have been killed and 56 injured after two blasts rocked Nigeria’s Mubi town in Adamawa, officials said.

Two suicide bombers have carried out the attacks on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported citing Ahmad Sajoh, Adamawa state Commissioner of Information and Strategy.

The first blast took place inside the mosque, while the second bomber detonated his improvised explosive device near a clothes market outside the same mosque.

–IANS

