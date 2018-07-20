27 killed in Vietnam floods

Hanoi, July 24 (IANS) At least 27 people have been killed in Vietnam’s following heavy flooding and landslides caused by Typhoon Son Tinh that has also left seven missing and 26 injured, the government said on Tuesday.

The natural disasters also destroyed 243 houses and inundated over 6,900 houses, killed 6,500 cattle and roughly 115,000 poultry, damaged 6,200 hectares of aquaculture ponds, and inundated 81,000 hectares of rice fields in the northern and southern regions, said the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

The Met has forecast heavy rains and strong winds on Tuesday and Wednesday leading to more flash floods and landslides in the northern mountainous provinces, Xinhua news agency reported.

–IANS

in/