27% youth involved in drug abuse: Himachal CM

Shimla, June 24 (IANS) About 27 per cent youth in Himachal Pradesh are involved in drug abuse and for making the state drug free it is important to take collective steps, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

“Drug abuse is a social vice which needs to be curbed with people’s participation,” Thakur said at the prize distribution function of the eighth Himachal Pradesh Police Half Marathon 2018 here.

Lauding the efforts of the police for organising the marathon, he said steps should be initiated to completely eradicate the drug menace.

The Chief Minister favoured tough penalties against those involved in the drug trade.

Director General of Police S.R. Mardi said the police was committed to make the state drug free and for this, a special campaign has been launched.

He said 230 kg charas was seized from drug peddlers this year. The police have sensitised over 600,000 people on the ill effects of drugs.

Meanwhile, Het Ram won the 21.5-km half marathon in the men’s category, while Ritu was the winner in the women’s category.

The winners of the 10-km mini marathon male and the mini marathon female were Vijay Kumar and Amandeep Kaur respectively.

–IANS

vg/ksk/bg