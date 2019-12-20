28 served notice for damages in Rampur anti-CAA violence

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 25 (IANS) The Rampur district administration has issued notice to 28 people “identified for violence” during last week’s anti-citizenship law protests.

The district administration has asked them to explain their position or pay for damage caused to public and private property.

The notices were issued on Tuesday after damage of nearly Rs 25 lakh was assessed across the district by the police and the administration.

Police had initially said that the damage incurred was worth around Rs 15 lakh but the final assessment put the figure at Rs 25 lakh.

District Magistrate Aunjaneya Singh said: “Notice have been issued to 28 people who have been identified for violence during the protests. They have been given seven days’ time to respond as to why action should not be taken against them, failing which, proceedings will be initiated to recover money from them for destruction of public and private property.”

A 22-year-old man died of a bullet injury here on Saturday during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Several persons including policemen were injured, and six vehicles were torched.

–IANS

amita/vd