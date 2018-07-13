2,922 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, July 15 (IANS) A batch of 2,922 Amarnath pilgrims left Jammu on Sunday for the cave shrine in the Kashmir Valley, police said.

Since it started on June 28, more that 1,76,000 pilgrims have already performed the annual pilgrimage.

“Two escorted convoy of 121 vehicles carrying the 2,922 Yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here for the Valley,” the police said.

“Of these, 1,442 are heading to the Baltal base camp while the 1,480 others are going to the Pahalgam base camp.”

The pilgrimage will end on August 26 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

Devotees offer prayers inside the Himalayan Cave Shrine that houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe the ice stalagmite structure symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

–IANS

sq/ksk