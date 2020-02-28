29th Covid-19 patient detected, Home Min says ‘we are prepared’

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday that India is well prepared to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It assured that all land ports under it are fully equipped with medical teams to screen all incoming passengers from neighbouring countries.

It further added that full medical check-up points are being set up at international checkpoints at Petrapole and Agartala. Training at NDRF headquarters is being organised at Attari, Dera Baba Nanak, Petrapole and Agartala ICPs.

Meanwhile, the ITBP has said that all 24 people – 21 Italian and 3 Indians – brought on Tuesday to the ITBP Quarantine facility in Chhawla camp left this evening. It, however, added that positives will be treated at designated hospital and others to be kept at preventive isolation at different locations.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus affected in India has jumped to 29, on Wednesday with one PayTm employee tested positive.

The first coronavirus case in Delhi was detected on Monday. Six suspected cases were also detected in Agra, after these persons came in contact with the person from Delhi found to be infected.

–IANS

