$2mn UK aid to Libya

Tripoli, May 4 (IANS) The UK has announced a $2 million aid to Libya to support its private sector and provide employment to young people and women.

The British Embassy here said on Thursday that the aid is for a micro-finance scheme in partnership with Expertise France. They will design and implement projects to contribute to Libya’s balanced development, Xinhua news agency reported.

Libya is plagued by economic crisis due to escalating violence and political division following the 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

–IANS

nks/in