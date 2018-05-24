2nd Division League: Ozone, Hindustan play out a 2-2 draw

Bengaluru, May 27 (IANS) Ozone FC and Hindustan FC played out a 2-2 draw in their second 2nd Division League final round fixture here on Sunday.

Ozone FC took an early lead through Sabeeth Sathyan in the third minute. However, Kushant Chauhan netted two minutes later to equalise the issue for Hindustan FC.

Ashutosh Thapliyal (57nd minute) put the Delhi-based side ahead, however Robert De Souza’s (82′) late goal helped Ozone FC to escape with a 2-2 draw from a dramatic match at the FSV Arena in Bengaluru.

While the draw knocked Ozone FC out of the competition, it put Hindustan FC on top of the table provisionally with 4 points.

Ozone FC will face TRAU FC next on Wednesday while Hindustan FC will square off against Real Kashmir later in the same day in a match what might turn out to be the title decider.

–IANS

dm/kk/bg