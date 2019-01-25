2nd ODI: India hammer NZ by 90 runs, go 2-0 up

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Jan 26 (IANS) Maintaining their winning streak, a dominant India outclassed New Zealand by 90 runs in the second match of the five-game rubber at the Bay Oval here on Saturday to go 2-0 up in the series.

After the Indian openers — Rohit Sharma (87) and Shikhar Dhawan (66) handed a solid start to the visiting side, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (4/45) starred with the leather to help India register a thumping win.

Chasing a challenging 325 for victory, the hosts suffered another batting collapse as most of their batsmen succumbed before a clinical Indian attack. The Indian bowlers struck at regular intervals, denying the Kiwi batsmen to build any big partnership.

Bowling all-rounder Doug Bracewell chipped in valuable 57 runs down the order however, it wasn’t enough to help the Kiwis cross the line.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar came with an early breakthrough, dismissing Kiwi opener Martin Guptill (15) cheaply before Mohammed Shami packed back hosts’ skipper Kane Williamson (20) with New Zealand’s scorecard reading 51/2 in the eighth over.

With the addition of 33 runs in the Kiwi scorecard, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also joined the party, sending back a good looking Colin Munro (31). Just when the hosts touched the three-digit mark, Kedhar Jadav worsened New Zealand’s situation after dismissing Ross Taylor (22), who was stumped by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Tom Latham (34) then tried to rescue his side but became Kuldeep’s victim in the 25th over. The chinaman then struck thrice in quick succession, sending back Colin de Grandhomme (3), Henry Nicholls (28) and Ish Sodhi, who failed to open his account, with New Zealand at 166/8.

Bracewell restored some respectablity for the hosts, smashing a 46-ball 57 to take New Zealand past the 200-run mark. The all-rounder’s firework was decoarted with five boundaries and three hits into the stands.

Bhuvneshwar finally applied brakes on Bracewell’s innings as the batsman, while trying to clear the fence, handed an easy catch to Dhawan at long-on.

Chahal put the final nail in the coffin, dismissing Lockie Ferguson (12) as India registered a thumping 90-run win.

Earlier, a brilliant batting display helped India put a challenging 324/4 against the Kiwis. Opener Rohit and Dhawan were the top contributors with individual scores of 87 and 66 respectively.

Opting to bat, India were off to a perfect start, thanks to the openers, who forged a crucial 154 runs for the first wicket before Kiwi pacer Trent Boult gave some relief to his side, dismissing Dhawan in the 26th over.

Ferguson struck soon, packing back a well-settled Rohit with India’s scorecard reading 172/2.

Skipper Virat Kohli (43) and Ambati Rayudu (47) were then involved in a 64-run partnership for the third wicket. Boult gave the visitors a major blow as a thick edge off Kohli was caught at fine-led by Sodhi.

Rayudu was then joined by Dhoni (48 not out) as the two steadily lifted India near the 300-run mark before the former fell to Ferguson in the 46th over.

Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav’s (22 not out off 10 balls) fireworks then accelerated the run-rate, taking India to a good total of 324/4 in the allotted 50 overs.

For New Zealand, Boult and Ferguson picked two wickets each, conceding 61 and 81 runs respectively.

Brief score: India 324/4 (Rohit Sharma 87, Shikhar Dhawan 66; Trent Boult 2/61) beat New Zealand 234 all out (Doug Bracewell 57, Tom Latham 34; Kuldeep Yadav 4/45) by 90 runs.

