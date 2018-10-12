2nd Test: India need 71 runs for clean sweep vs West Indies

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (IANS) India set themselves a 71-run target after wrapping up the West Indies for a paltry 127 runs in their second innings of the second and final cricket Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday.

The Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing to dismiss the entire Caribbean team in just 46 overs. The hosts had earlier taken a 56-run lead after putting 367 runs on the board in reply to the West Indies’ first innings total of 311 runs.

Pacer Umesh Yadav was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 4/45 while off-spinner Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets conceding just 12 runs. The right-armer, who had figures of 6/88 in the first innings, thus notched up a match haul of 10 wickets.

Sunil Ambris was the top scorer for the visitors with 38 runs while Shai Hope chipped in with 28 runs.

Brief scores:

West Indies: 311 and 127 (Sunil Ambris 38, Shai Hope 28; Umesh Yadav 4/45) vs India: 367 in first innings (Rishabh Pant 92, Ajinkya Rahane 80; Holder 5/56)

–IANS

kk/ajb/sed