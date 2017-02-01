3.5 crore youth to acquire skills under SANKALP

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Aimed at enhancing the skilled workforce, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday announced a Rs 4,000 crore SANKALP programme under which 3.5 crore youth will be given market relevant training.

Allocating Rs 3,016 crore to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in his budget, Jaitley said 5 lakh people will be given mason training in the next five years and announced setting up 100 India International Skills Centres, offering advanced training including courses in foreign languages.

“We propose to launch the Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion programme (SANKALP) at a cost of Rs 4,000 crores. SANKALP will provide market relevant training to 3.5 crore youth,” Jaitley said presenting the Union Budget for 2017-18.

Jaitley in his budget allocated Rs 3,016 crore as against Rs 2,173 crore last year.

He said under the next phase of Skill Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE), the government will be spending Rs 2,200 crore.

STRIVE focuses on improving the quality and market relevance of vocational training provided in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and strengthen the apprenticeship programmes through industry cluster approach.

The minister also announced extending Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKK) to 600 districts across the country. The vocational training centres are currently being promoted in more than 60 districts.

The minister also announced increasing the allocation for Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Rural Livelihood Mission for promotion of skill development and livelihood opportunities for people in rural areas to Rs 4,500 crore for the year.

“For imparting new skills to the people in the rural areas, mason training will be provided to 5 lakh persons by 2022, with an immediate target of training at least 20,000 persons by 2017-18,” he said.

–IANS

and/sm/bg