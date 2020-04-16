3 arrested in Delhi doctor’s hit-and-run case

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Delhi Police has arrested three people in the hit-and-run case in which a doctor was killed by a speeding car on Monday in Saket area of south Delhi.

The car involved in the mishap has been recovered after being identified in CCTV footage.

“The arrested accused are Ajay, Vijay and Sandeep Pal Singh,” Southern District Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Thakur told IANS on Thursday.

On the evening of 13 April, Dr. J.P. Yadav was admitted to Max Hospital in a critical condition. Dr. Yadav lived in MCD Officers Flat Greater Kailash Part-1. He died during treatment. Dr. Yadav was serving in the Municipal Corporation dispensary located at Mehrauli.

On the day of the incident, when he was returning by bicycle, Yadav was hit by a car at the Malviya Nagar red light. The driver then drove away from the spot.

Police teams first scoured CCTV footage of the crime scene in which the accident was captured.

Police noticed a car owned by a man named Sonu, a white Maruti Swift, from Rohtak, Haryana.

Sonu told the police that he had given his car to Vicky, a friend living in Sonepat. Vicky confessed to the police that the car was with his friend Sandeep Pal Singh, a resident of Shankar Marg, Mandavali, Delhi. When the police nabbed Sandeep, he said that when Dr. Yadav was hit, Vijay and Ajay were also present in the car with him. Vijay was driving the car at the time of the accident. All three were then arrested.

According to the DCP, a case has been registered against the three under various sections. The car has also been seized.

–IANS

