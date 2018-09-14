3 Bangladeshis arrested in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 17 (IANS) Three Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in Assam’s Hailakandi district for violating the Indian Passport Act, 1967, police said on Monday.

Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Mohneesh Mishra said the Bangladeshis had valid passports with tourist visa but violated the Passport Act by carrying out trade and business activities.

“They came on a tourist visa but indulged in business activities,” said Mishra.

Mohammed Hafiz Molla, Ayar Ali and Mohammed Bablu Molla from Bhulbari village of Gopalganj district in Bangladesh were arrested on Sunday.

–IANS

