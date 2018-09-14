3 children drown in UP

Lucknow, Sep 21 (IANS) Three children drowned in a river in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot town on Friday, police said.

The victims were part of a Muharram procession who later went to bathe in the Baghe river.

Two other children said to be in critical condition, have been rushed to a medical facility, a police official said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Subhash Chandra Yadav said that the incident happened during a big fair that takes place on the river banks on Muharram.

