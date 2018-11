Srinagar, Nov 17 (IANS) Unidentified gunmen on Saturday abducted three civilians from Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

The civilians, identified as Farooq Ahmad, Shahid Ahmad and Raja, were abducted from a bakery shop in Sadpora Payeen village.

On Friday, a teenager, Nadeem Manzoor, who was also abducted from Shopian was killed in neighbouring Pulwama district, the police added.

–IANS

sq/ksk/vm