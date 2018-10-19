3 climbers die in Mexico

Mexico City, Oct 23 (IANS) Three climbers have been killed and a fourth injured in separate accidents while scaling the volcanic peak of Mexico’s highest mountain, emergency management officials said.

Two climbers, part of a group of 15 mountaineers, were killed when thet got separated which ascending the Pico de Orizaba, the Puebla state emergency management office said.

Two of them died on the south face on Monday and a third fell to his death from the north face after being separated from the group.

The rescue and recovery operation was hampered by bad weather, Efe news reported.

In a separate accident a climber was killed and another injured with multiple fractures while scaling the volcano’s north face.

Rescue workers climbed the mountain in an effort to reach the climbers who were at an altitude of approximately 5,600 m and fell about 400 m.

–IANS

in/