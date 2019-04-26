3 cops booked for threatening man with rape case

Ghaziabad, April 29 (IANS) The Ghaziabad Police have suspended three policemen and registered a criminal case against them for allegedly threatening a man of implicating him in a rape case if he did not pay Rs 60,000 in bribe, an official said on Monday.

Acting on the complaint by one Nawab Ali Saifi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Upendra Agrawal on Sunday ordered filing of a case against the three — Sub-Inspector Ashutosh Tarar, constables Vijay Kumar Sharma and Javed — posted at the Loni border police station.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Criminal Law Amendment Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Two other individuals — Rakesh Khurana and Parminder — have also been named in the case. The case was being investigated, Agrawal said.

Saifi stated in his complaint Khurana and Parminder, two property dealers, in collusion with the policemen, called him to the police station where a woman was present. Even when the woman refused to recognise him, the policemen threatened to implicate him in a rape case.

Saifi alleged the policemen were working at the behest of the property dealers “who wanted to settle their business scores with the help of the police”. Saifi recorded the entire conversation and sent it to SSP Agrawal.

–IANS

sps/pgh/pcj