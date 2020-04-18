3 CRPF men killed in terror attack in Kashmir (Ld)

Srinagar, April 18 (IANS) Three CRPF men were killed in a militant attack on the Central force’s team at Sopore in North Kashmir on Saturday.

Defence sources said the militants fired at the CRPF party at Ahad Sahab Bypass in Sopore, 50 lm from Srinagar, killing three CRPF men.

The area has been cordoned and reinforcements have been brought in. A search operation has been started to nab the attackers.

There has been a spurt in anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir. On Friday four militants were killed in two saperate operations at Shopian and Kishtwar.

–IANS

