3-day mourning in Karnataka for Ananth Kumar

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Monday declared a three-day mourning in the state following the death of Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar earlier in the day here, an official statement said.

“Three-day mourning and one-day state holiday (on Monday) will be observed in the state as an homage to Ananth Kumar who breathed his last this morning,” a statement from Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s office said.

All schools and state government offices across Karnataka will remain shut on Monday.

“Central government offices in the city will also be closed,” state unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson S. Shantaram told IANS.

Kumar, 59, died at around 3 a.m. at Shankara Cancer Hospital in the city’s southern suburb due to multi-organ failure, three weeks after he was admitted on October 21, Shantaram said.

Kumaraswamy called Kumar a politician who was pro-people and made significant contribution to the nation as a Union Minister.

“Our families had a friendship beyond politics. I have lost a great friend,” Kumaraswamy said in the statement.

Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader G. Parameshwara also condoled Kumar’s death.

“Extremely sad to hear the news of the demise of Ananth Kumar. He was without doubt one of the towering political talents of his generation — a sharp debater who used knowledge, experience and wit to wonderful effect. I express my condolences to his family and colleagues,” Parameshwara tweeted.

–IANS

bha/ksk