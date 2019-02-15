3 dead, 50 injured as bus falls into drain in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Feb 17 (IANS) Three people were killed and 50 injured when a passenger bus fell into a drain here early on Sunday morning.

The bus was travelling from Prayagraj to Nagpur when the driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into the drain near Adhartal Police station, at around 3.30 a.m.

According to the Police Control Room, “More than 50 people were onboard the private bus of Pooja Travels. Three people were killed and 50 others were injured in the accident.”

The injured have been admitted to Medical College Hospital, Victoria Hospital, Jabalpur Hospital and City Hospital.

–IANS

pg/bg