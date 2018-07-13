3 dead in US plane collision

Washington, July 18 (IANS) Three persons have been killed after two small planes collided mid-air in the US state of Florida, authorities have said.

The accident took place on Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The whereabouts of a possible fourth passenger is still unknown, Xinhua news agency reported.

The victims were yet to be identified, but the planes were believed to be piloted by flight instructors, one of whom is perhaps a 22-year-old Jorge Sanchez.

Miami Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez told the media that both planes belonged to Dean International, a flight school that has a history of more than two dozen incidents and accidents in the last decade.

