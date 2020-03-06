3 held for funding Delhi riots: Shah

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The investigative agencies have arrested three persons in connection with funding the February Delhi riots, which claimed 52 lives, and are working to identify the organisations that received the funds between January and February.

The agencies probing the riots had unearthed some crucial links and the three persons had been arrested after their identification for funding violence, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Shah said a separate case of conspiracy had been registered to probe how the riots spread so rapidly in several areas of the northeast Delhi.

“The amount received through hawala or from other countries by organisations between January and February is being probed and the information is being shared with the investigative agencies,” the Home Minister said.

With the House taking up the much-awaited debate on the riots, the Home Minister said 152 arms had been confiscated, 49 cases filed under the Arms Act, and 2,647 people arrested or detained in connection with the violence.

The opposition Congress has been demanding the resignation of Shah over the Delhi riots. Ever since the budget session resumed on March 2, the Congress had been blocking the proceedings demanding a debate.

–IANS

aks/pcj