3 held for prostitution in Hyderabad hotel

Hyderabad, July 8 (IANS) Hyderabad Police have busted a high-profile prostitution racket with the arrest of an actress of Bhojpuri films and two others at a five-star hotel here.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Commissioner’s Task Force made the arrests late on Saturday night at the hotel in the posh Banjara Hills area.

A client and an organiser of the racket were also taken into custody, police said.

The client is a government employee from Gurgaon, Haryana, while the organiser has been identified as Janardhan Rao, a resident of Hyderabad who hails from Andhra Pradesh.

Three mobile phones and Rs 40,000 have been seized from the accused.

–IANS

