3 Hizbul men among 4 militants killed in J&K (3rd Lead)

Srinagar, May 18 (IANS) Four militants, including three Hizbul men were killed on Saturday in two separate gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama and Baramulla districts.

Following an overnight gun battle between security forces and a group of hiding terrorists in Punzgam village of Pulwama, three Kashmiri men belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit were brought down early in the day, police said.

They were identified as Showkat Ahmad Dar, Irfan Ahmad and Muzaffar Ahmed. While Showkat was from the Punzgam and both he and Muzaffar belonged to Pulwama district, Irfan Ahmad belonged to Sopore area of Baramulla district.

Later a fresh gun battle was fought in Hathlangoo village of Baramulla after a hiding militant fired at a cordon and search party.

“As the cordon was tightened, there was firing from the hide out triggering the encounter. All exit points from the village were sealed and the militant was brought down,” an officer said.

Bodies of all four militants have been recovered. Identity of the Sopore militant was yet to be disclosed.

Mobile Internet services in Sopore and Awantipora area was suspended. Train services between Srinagar and Bannihal town of Jammu region have also been suspended.

–IANS

sq/in