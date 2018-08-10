Health

‘3-in-1’ hypertension pill offers better success: Study

Views: 1

Canberra, Aug 15 (IANS) With over a billion people struggling to control their high blood pressure globally, an Australian study suggests a “three-in-one” pill for better results.

The trial involved three drugs, each at half dose, in a single pill for early treatment. It met with success in 70 per cent of the cases in a targeted group, the George Institute for Global Health (GIGH) said on Wednesday.

In conventional medication, patients are treated with one drug at a very low dose, which is increased over time with additional drugs added and increased in dosage to try to reach targets.

However, the Australian-led trials showed that low-dose of the “three-in-one” pill helped almost three-fourth patients to lower their blood pressure compared to just around half receiving normal care, Xinhua news agency reported.

ALSO READ:   I don't chase success, but excellence: Huma Qureshi

“Our results could help millions reduce their risk of heart attack or stroke,” said Ruth Webster of GIGH said. The study was published in JAMA, a journal of the American Medical Association.

The findings could impact guidelines on treating hypertension globally, said the institute.

–IANS

in/sed

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *