3 in every 5 Indians use mobile phones while driving: Survey

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Three in every five Indians admitted using mobile phones while driving. North India with 62 per cent leads as compared to South with 52 per cent, a survey said here on Friday.

According to a Nissan Connected Families of India survey, only one in four Indians have admitted that they have been caught by policemen breaking this law.

“Over-speeding additionally posed another problem as 60 per cent of respondents admitted to over-speeding in Kerala, followed by 51 per cent in Delhi, and 28 per cent in Punjab,” said the survey conducted in collaboration with Nissan India and Kantar IMRB.

The survey analysed the day-to-day driving habits of Indians across 20 states, ranging from over-speeding, phone usage, punctuality and vigilance to trust.

It pointed out that a large percentage of women respondents (nearly 64 per cent) trust their spouse when it comes to driving, as against just 37 per cent of men who could say the same.

Children, however, scored consistently low on the trust score with 30 per cent respondents rating them the least, the survey noted.

“The findings of the Nissan Connected Families of India survey have not only revealed some startling facts but also raised a need for in-car technology and connectivity for safety of the loved ones,” said Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

“This has been further affirmed by the fact that 53 per cent respondents expressed the desire to be connected to their family even while driving,” he added.

The survey highlighted that about 68 per cent Indians confessed to always getting lost while driving to a new place, often leaving their families worried and anxious.

“Moreover, nearly 64 per cent of the respondents admitted to getting late for meetings. This trend varied from North to South, as 65 per cent respondents in Kerala conceded to failing in keeping time commitments as opposed to 48 per cent in Punjab,” it added.

–IANS

