3 Indian AI start-ups among top 50 in Hammerkopf Asia list

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Three start-ups from India — Agara Labs, Tricog Health Services and SigTuple — have made it to AI50, a list of promising start-ups from Asia prepared by New Delhi-based consultancy firm Hammerkopf Consultants LLP.

“The AI 50, from Hammerkopf, is recognition of the immense strides that some startups have taken to envision AI, and revolutionise an array of industry sectors, applying Artificial Intelligence,” Namagiri Anand, Managing Director, Hammerkopf Consultants LLP, said in a statement.

Bengaluru-based Agara Labs has built an end-to-end system of engagement for large enterprises. It reads multi-format data — text, audio and images — from customer emails, chats, phone calls and social media in real time to generate predictions on matters such as customer intentions and query in real-time.

Tricog Health Services, which is also based in Bengaluru, has developed an AI-powered solution to offer a fast and accurate diagnosis of an ECG (electrocardiography).

Sigtuple is a health technology firm that develops AI-based hardware and software solutions to digitise pathological tests for hospitals and clinics.

This Bengaluru-based health technology was earlier this month selected among the top 10 finalists to participate in Google’s Demo Day Asia, scheduled to take place in Shanghai in September.

–IANS

