3 JeM men held with major arms consignment in Kathua

Kathua, Sep 12 (IANS) A possible terror strike in Kashmir has been foiled by the Jammu and Kashmir police with the seizure of a large cache of arms and ammunition, including 6 AK assault rifles, and the arrest of three operatives of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group here on Thursday.

The recoveries were made from a truck that was on its way to Kashmir from Punjab, the police said, adding that the vehicle was intercepted here in Jammu region on the basis of an intelligence tip-off.

The consignment included four AK-56 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, six magazines and 180 live rounds of ammunition, the police said.

The police also recovered Rs 11,000 in cash from the arrested persons who were travelling in the truck.

With the recovery, the police said it has managed to “unearth the sinister design of the terrorist organisation and their sponsors to disturb peace and harmony” in Jammu and Kashmir.

The three men were identified as Ubaid-ul Islam and Sabeel Ahmed Baba, both from Rajpora in Pulwama district of Kashmir, and Jahangir Ahmed Parrey from Budgam in Kashmir.

An FIR has registered against them, including under the Arms Act.

–IANS

rn/kr/akk/arm