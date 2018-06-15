3 killed at Swedish cafe shooting

Stockholm, June 19 (IANS) At least three people have been killed in a shooting at an Internet cafe in the Swedish city of Malmo, police said.

Several others were injured in the centre of the city on Monday evening when at least one attacker opened fire as people left the cafe, near a police station, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Witnesses said they heard about 15 shots fired from an automatic weapon. Police said there was no indication of terrorism and that they were searching for a dark-coloured car.

The gunman is believed to have opened fire either from the car or was driven away from the scene immediately afterwards.

–IANS

soni/mr