Jammu, Aug 3 (IANS) Three people were killed in an accident on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Friday, police said.

A truck en route to Jammu from Srinagar went out of the driver’s control in Battery Cheshma area in Ramban district around 4 a.m..

“The truck plunged into a deep gorge. A rescue operation was immediately launched. Three dead bodies have been recovered,” the police added.

–IANS

