3 killed in Pakistan I-Day celebrations

Islamabad, Aug 15 (IANS) At least three people were killed and over 45 injured in different incidents of aerial firing and firework displays during Independence Day celebrations in Pakistan on Tuesday, the media reported on Wednesday.

In Karachi, a 22-year-old man was killed after being struck by a firecracker in Nazimabad area and another person died in the city due to aerial firing, Xinhua news agency reported.

The third victim was killed in Rawalpindi, also due to aerial firing.

The practice of celebrating Independence Day with aerial gunfire and firework displays is common in Pakistan.

–IANS

ksk/mr