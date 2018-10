Lucknow, Oct 6 (IANS) Three people were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district when a speeding truck hit a bike, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place near the Jalalbad round about when the three bike-borne youngsters were returning from Hartara.

The bike was hit by the speeding truck from behind and the victims died on the spot.

All the three were from Lorpur, an official told IANS.

