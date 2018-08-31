3 killed in UP road accident

Lucknow, Sep 7 (IANS) Three persons were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district when their car hit a bike, police said.

The accident took place near Hazlapur village when the car, which was travelling at a high speed, hit a bike.

The bike riders fell into a ditch and died on the spot. One person sitting in the car was also killed while the other two managed to jump off in time.

The deceased have been identified as Piyush Verma, Thakur Prasad and Nand Lal.

–IANS

md/mag/bg