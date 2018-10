Dehradun, Oct 23 (IANS) Three persons were killed in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Khadamba, police said on Tuesday.

The loader vehicle belonging to the Uttarakhand Fort Department was transporting wood from Jaunsar-Baawar to Chakrata when the accident happened late on Monday. The deceased included the driver.

The bodies were recovered early on Tuesday and the families informed, a police official told IANS.

