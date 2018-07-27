3 linked to Maratha protest violence arrested in Goa

Panaji, Aug 2 (IANS) The Goa Police on Thursday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in crimes related to the Maratha reservation strike, from a hotel in the beach village of Calangute in Goa.

They were absconding from Maharashtra and were wanted by the Navi Mumbai police for their alleged involvement in crimes related to the Maratha Arakshan Morcha earlier last week.

Police inspector in-charge of the Calangute Police Station Jivda Dalvi said that the three accused, Bhushan Bhagwan Agaskar, Ashish Kale and Chandrashekhar Vishwanath Patil, all residents of Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai, were wanted for attacking civilians during the strike that was called by leaders of the Maratha community on July 25.

“A First Information Report has been registered against the trio under sections 326, 302, 143, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code at the Koparkhairane Police Station, Navi Mumbai,” Dalvi said, adding that the request for the arrest of the trio was made by the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch officials.

