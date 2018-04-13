3 men held for killing petrol pump employee

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Three persons were arrested on the charge of killing a petrol pump employee when he resisted their robbery attempt in north Delhi, police said on Monday.

The accused, all residents of Adarsh Nagar, were arrested on Sunday from their hideouts in north Delhi.

Nikhil Saxena, 19, Vishal Sonkar, 23 and Puneet, 24 killed Naresh on April 13 while he was returning home.

A motorist had informed the police about a man, later identified as Naresh, lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds around 1.30 a.m. near the Bharat Petroleum petrol pump, Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said.

It seemed a blind murder case since no eyewitness was found.

Five teams set up to crack the case took the help of local intelligence and CCTV footage, and arrested the suspects.

“The accused, who are jobless, told police during questioning that they accosted the victim and tried to snatch his wallet at knifepoint but he resisted, following which Nikhil and Vishal held him from behind while Puneet stabbed him multiple times,” the officer added.

The murder weapon and a two-wheeler used in the crime were seized.

–IANS

sp/tsb/bg