3 missing Mexican students killed by drug cartel

Mexico City, April 24 (IANS) Three Mexican film students who disappeared last month in Jalisco state were murdered by a drug cartel and their bodies dissolved in acid, according to a top official.

The head of the Jalisco State Attorney General’s Office, Raul Sanchez, on Monday said that they have informed the families of the students of the development, reports Efe news.

The murders were carried out by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The investigations have led to the arrest of two alleged perpetrators of the murders, Sanchez said.

Javier Salomon, Daniel Diaz and Marco Avalos, from the Audiovisual Media University (CAAV) were last seen on March 19.

Earlier this month, investigators found three containers with chemical products in a house.

The containers were located in different rooms, each of which was marked by blood stains, and after reviewing the items the police confirmed that they contained human remains.

